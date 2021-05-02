Man wanted for murder of Jasper County Marine Veteran arrested in Orange County

The suspect, whose name will not be released until he is arraigned, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of West Davis in Vidor.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man wanted for the murder of a Jasper County Marine Veteran was arrested in Orange County as the result of a joint operation of lawmen and women from two counties.

Sheriff Mitchel Newman tells 12News the man is believed to be responsible for the death of Guadalupe Naranjo, 80, who was found dead at his home Friday night.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joshua Lockett told 12News, “We did a murder warrant and the Orange County Swat Team executed a search warrant for a resident of Vidor.”

On Thursday, February 04, 2021 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, in conjunction with the Orange County Narcotics Unit, Orange County Constable Pct. 4 Office, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Vidor Police Department, and the Texas Rangers, executed a high risk arrest warrant on a subject wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Jasper County which occurred on January 29, 2021.

Dalton Paul Hinch was taken into custody in the 800 block of West Davis Loop in the city of Vidor without incident.