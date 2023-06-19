Port Arthur Police investigate Monday shooting, one in critical condition

One person was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas Hospital in critical condition.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday on the west side of the city not far from downtown.

Police say they are not sure exactly where the shooting actually happened saying it could have been in the 2800 block of 15th St. or about a mile away in the 1600 block of Vicksburg Ave.

One person was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas Hospital in critical condition according Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

The shooting was reported to police just after noon on Monday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

