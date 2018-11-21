PORT ARTHUR — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy working with the Port Arthur Police Department arrested a man for a deadly October shooting.

O. C. Thomas, 69, is charged with murder in the Oct. 24 killing of Michael Lynn Thomas, 56. He was taken into custody around 12 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the two men are not related.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of 25th Street at the Fabric Car Washateria. Michael Thomas was shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

Detectives eventually determined O.C. Thomas was the triggerman, but did not know where to find him. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Captain Crystal Holmes told 12News Deputy Baize, who use to be a Port Arthur Policeman, had arrested the Thomas only two weeks earlier on a DWI charge. Thomas had since bonded out, but Deputy Baize had learned a lot about him while interviewing him on the DWI charge. Because of this, he knew the places Thomas normally hanged out. He worked hand-in-hand with the Port Arthur investigator and the two found Thomas and arrested him.

Jail records show OC Thomas remains in custody. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

