Port Arthur — On Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Port Arthur Police were called out to a shooting in the 2900 block of 25th Street.

When officers arrived on scene to the Fabric Care Washateria, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was later identified at 56-year-old Michael Lynn Thomas.

According to a press release, Thomas suffered from mental illness and was a homeless resident of Port Arthur.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in helping them find the killer.

The Criminal Investigation Division at PAPD is currently following active leads in the death of Michael Lynn Thomas.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, contact Det. Thomas with the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8639.

