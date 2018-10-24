Doctors were not able to save a shooting victim who was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

A Port Arthur police sergeant tells 12News the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at a laundromat in the 2900 block of 25th Street. The victim, 56, was shot in the torso. He was taken to CHRISTUS Hospital - St. Elizabeth where doctors pronounced him deceased.

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit are analyzing photos and other evidence from the scene. Their investigation is still in its initial steps and few details have been released.

The victim’s name has not been released as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477.)

