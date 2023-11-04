Deputies say no one talking in investigation into early Sunday shooting death of Houston man in Cheek

Deputies describe the killing as senseless and say that Potier was at a Zydeco dance with his friends when he was shot.

CHEEK, Texas — A 30-year-old Houston man was fatally shot and a Beaumont man was wounded early Sunday at a crowded Zydeco dance in Cheek but no one will talk to deputies about it.

Currently no one is cooperating in the investigation into the early Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of Javoris Potier, 30, of Houston, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

A 37-year-old Beaumont man was also shot at the arena and is currently in stable condition at a Southeast Texas hospital according to Capt. Cyrstal Holmes, of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Laday Arena at 7400 Boyt Rd in Cheek at about 1 a.m. Saturday and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital but Potier did not survive.

Even though there was a large crowd around when the men were shot no one is helping or cooperating with investigators Holmes says.

Deputies are asking that anyone with any information about the shooting please come forward or contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).

Similar events are regularly held at the arena.

However, it has been several years since deputies have had to deal with any problems there Holmes told 12News on Tuesday.

The "Interstate 10 Super Ride, 3rd Annual Texas & Louisiana Trail Ride and Campout" was scheduled at the arena for Friday and Saturday with a Zydeco concert each night.

A photo shot from the stage and posted on Facebook by one of the promoters showed a large crowd under a tent at one of the concerts. It was unclear if the photo was shot Friday or Saturday night.

The promoter also posted that this would be the last occurrence of the event and lamented the death of Potier.

"If I can go back in time and cancel the ride, I would have to keep you here," he wrote.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information