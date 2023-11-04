Houston man shot, killed Easter Sunday morning in Cheek leaves behind son and unborn child

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Javoris Potier was there to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance and was, "killed in this senseless shooting."

CHEEK, Texas — The family and friends of a 30-year-old Houston father are mourning after a sponsored event at a Jefferson County business ended in a deadly shooting.

Even though the welcome sign at Laday Arena in Cheek says no firearms or weapons are allowed, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to 911 calls about shots fired early Easter Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, and one is currently in stable condition.

The sheriff's office said the second victim, Javoris Potier, was there to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance and was, "killed in this senseless shooting."

Potier leaves behind a son and had another child on the way.

Those who knew and loved Potier said he loved Zydeco music and dancing. They describe him as a man with a bright spirit and with a real zest for life who impacted many lives.

"Very friendly guy, very radiant,' Mark Stoot, one of Potier's closest friends, said. "You couldn't miss him. Everybody knew him."

Potier's death came as a tragic shock to Stoot.

"I was in a state of disbelief," Stoot said. "I woke up to it. I saw it and I'm still in a state of disbelief. That doesn't seem real."

Stoot and Potier had known each other for 13 years. He said Potier was more than just a friend, he was like a brother.

"The trail-ride scene is like a big family most times," Stoot said. "You just begin to meet people over the years. He and I just built a bond over having the same interests. Eventually, I met his family. He met mine, and we were like brothers."

People were celebrating, dancing and having fun as the grounds hosted a Aydeco dance, which is one of Potier's favorite past times.

"He was a dancer, so he was always dancing with someone, always meeting new people," Stoot said.

Deputies are working to piece together what happened to bring the family justice. They believe someone has critical information that could help catch the person responsible.

"We are investigating,” Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. “We are interviewing witnesses, looking at the crime scene and studying it, looking at video, and of course, we are encouraging anyone in our community, if they have information, to please contact us."

The sheriff's office believes the Laday Arena was crowded when the shooting took place, but no one has come forward with information.

"There is a loss of life and another person was injured," Sheriff Stephens said. "We certainly want to find out who was responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (409) 833-8477.

