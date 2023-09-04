1 dead, 1 injured after early Sunday morning shooting at Leday's Arena in Cheek

The 20-year-old victim from Houston was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 37-year-old Beaumont man, is in stable condition.

CHEEK, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at around 1 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to 911 calls at Leday's Arena in Cheek in reference to shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Both of the men were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The 20-year-old victim from Houston was pronounced dead. The other victim, a 37-year-old Beaumont man, is in stable condition, according to the release.



Deputies say although there was a large crowd of people gathered at Leday's Arena for a sponsored event, no one is being cooperative at this time.

The investigation into this fatal shooting is ongoing.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

This morning, 04/09/2023, around 1:00 a.m., Deputies responded to 911 calls at the Leday Arena in Cheek, Texas in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered two males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. One victim, a 20 year old male from Houston, Texas was pronounced deceased. The other victim, a 37 year old Beaumont man, is in stable condition.



Although there was a large crowd of people gathered at the Leday Rodeo Arena at a sponsored event, no one is being cooperative at this time. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

