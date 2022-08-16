Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

A 22-year-old Silsbee man and a 19-year-old man from Orange inside the home were wounded.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured.

Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.

A 22-year-old Silsbee man along with a 19-year-old man from Orange inside the home were wounded Blackwell said.

Evidence at the scene lead investigators to believe that the shots came from the road Chief Blackwell said.

Multiple shots were fired and struck the home police said.

Both men were taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital and are expected to survive Blackwell said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting call detective Tim Scroggins at the Silsbee Police Department at (409) 385-3714.

Police have not yet mentioned any possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

