Monkeypox update in Houston: Child is 'presumptive positive,' Harris County Judge Hidalgo says

Judge Lina Hidalgo said all cases are presumptive until they're confirmed. So far, all cases have become confirmed positive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A young child has tested 'presumptive' positive for monkeypox in Harris County, according to Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The presumptive result was confirmed on Monday, but will need to get complete confirmation from the CDC before it becomes a confirmed case.

"So far we have not yet had a presumptive positive not be a confirmed monkeypox case," Hidalgo said. "At some point that will happen, but that part hasn't happened.

Hidalgo said they will assume it's a confirmed case and should receive confirmation within a week. Health departments have started conducting contact tracing with the case.

The child is expected to have a full recovery and doing very well, according to Hidalgo. The judge said the child is under the age of 2 and has been in contact with the family, who are fully cooperating.

Hidalgo said they are still in the early stages of contact tracing and are still working to determine how the child got the virus. The child has not been in any daycare or school settings, and is completely asymptomatic outside of a mild rash, Hidalgo said.

Anyone in contact with the child has been offered the monkeypox vaccine, but so far, Hidalgo said no one in the child's inner circle has tested presumptive positive.

The case is one of only a handful of cases in children nationwide and the first in the state of Texas.

"Anyone can get this virus, so this isn't entirely unexpected," Hidalgo said. "This is a rare case...as best we know, the seventh case in the country in a child."

