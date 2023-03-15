Reward offered following theft of Mustang from Winnie ranch, Chambers County Sheriff's Office investigating

The stolen Mustang has light brown skin and a black mane.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding whoever stole a Mustang from a ranch in Winnie.

Deputies responded to the Griffith Ranch located in the 26000 block of Interstate 10 in Winnie on n March 10, 2023 after receiving a call about a stolen horse. They learned a 23-year-old female Mustang was stolen from the ranch between March 9 and March 10, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.

The stolen Mustang has light brown skin and a black mane.

Detectives are investigating. Chambers County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Chambers County Crime Stoppers at (844)860-8477 or the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at (409)267-2500.

