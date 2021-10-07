Beaumont man found not guilty of sexual assault of a child

His trial was held in the 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old Beaumont man accused of aggravated sexual assault has been found not guilty.

Kameron Grigsby was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child in a Beaumont home.

A polygraph taken after Grigsby was accused showed deception, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Grigsby’s trial was held in the 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West. The jury selection for the trial began Monday.

