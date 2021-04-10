Jury selection begins for Beaumont man accused of sexually assaulting 5 year old

A polygraph taken after the suspect was accused showed deception, according to a probable cause affidavit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The jury selection for the trial of a 21-year-old Beaumont man accused of aggravated sexual assault began Monday.

Kameron Grigsby was charged with first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. Grigsby is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

The assault is believed to have taken place at a home in Beaumont.

A polygraph taken after Grigsby was accused showed deception, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Grigsby’s trial is set to start this week and will held in the 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.