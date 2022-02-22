Autopsy reveals man shot, killed before firefighters found him inside burning Jasper building

It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street on Feb. 9.

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County structure fire is now being investigated as a homicide after a man's body was found shot inside, according to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall.

It happened in the 1300 block of East Milam Street on Feb. 9. Firefighters responded to a call about a structure fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators found a body inside. A Justice of the Peace performed an autopsy that revealed the man was shot before the fire.

Police identified the victim as Rexie McMullen II.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigators said they have a couple of people of interest that are being sought for questioning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full news release from Jasper Police Department...

The Jasper Police Department is investigating a Murder that occurred at 1326 East Milam Street in Jasper. The 911 call came in as a Structure Fire located at 1326 East Milam @ 00:35. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside the structure. The Justice of Peace ordered an autopsy for the deceased individual. Autopsy showed the subject had been shot prior the setting of the fire. Investigators are following leads and have a couple of persons of interest that are being sought for questioning. No further details are available at this time.

