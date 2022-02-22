Beaumont City Council rejects 1-year contract bid for use of Tyrrell Park Stables, agrees to monthly rate

The decision doesn’t mean the stables will close. Here's why.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont City Council rejected a bid on Tuesday by the operator of the Tyrrell Park Stables for a one-year contract to continue using it as a venue for horse riding. The decision doesn’t mean the stables will close.

Tyrrell Park Stables, LLC submitted a bid for less than the minimum bid specified in the request for bids recently sent to eight vendors, according to City Manager Kyle Hayes.

Tyrrell Park Stables, LLC signed a one-year contract with the city back in 2015, but after that contract ran out, they continued to operate on a month-to-month basis at the existing rate of $350 per month.

The city’s recent offer made to vendors stipulated a minimum bid of $500 per month bid. The existing operator was the only one who submitted a bid, but since it was below the minimum, it did not meet the specifications.

Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton said allowing the lower bid would set a precedent that would cause problems with other contracts submitted to the city.

The operator's bid was rejected, and the council agreed to allow it to continue without a contract on a monthly basis.