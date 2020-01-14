CLEVELAND, Texas — Liberty County authorities are looking for a man 'believed to be armed and dangerous' in connection with multiple burglaries.

A Facebook post from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office shows video of a man with what appears to be a handgun walking into a house in Cleveland.

Officials believe the suspect is involved in multiple burglaries in the Plum Grove area south of Cleveland. If you have any information on who he is, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 936-336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867(STOP).

From a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release:

Cleveland - On January 9th, 2020, at approximately 11:00 AM. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office responded to the Camino Real neighborhood in reference to a burglary. During the investigation, Deputies were able to recover video surveillance from the victim's residence. Video surveillance shows, a heavy set Hispanic Male with short cut fade, mustache wearing a red sweater walking inside the residence holding what appears to be a handgun. The suspect is unknown at this time. The suspect is also believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in the Plum Grove area. Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in identifying this suspect and any other information in regards to the burglaries in the area. Please call the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500 or Crimestoppers 1-800-392-7867(STOP).

