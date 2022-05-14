Victim fights back during attempted armed robbery in front of Beaumont dollar store

A K-9 unit discovered the suspect hiding behind a fence nearby.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a suspect who's accused of attempting to rob a man in the parking lot of a dollar store Friday night, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. Friday about a victim of a shooting at Family Dollar located at 4825 Highland Ave in Beaumont.

Officers arrived and learned Johnny Jones, 34, of Beaumont, attempted to rob the victim at his vehicle after he left the store.

Jones allegedly placed the gun on the victim's ribs, but the victim fought back. Police said there was a struggle between them for the handgun. The gun discharged during the altercation, but it didn’t strike the victim or Jones, police said.

They both fell to the ground, and Jones kicked the victim in the face before heading behind the store, the release says.

Officers found the gun on the ground near the front of the store and set up a perimeter. A K-9 unit discovered Jones hiding behind a fence nearby, the release says.

Jones was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to Jefferson County Correctional Facility for aggravated robbery.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police news release...

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:27 P.M. Officers responded to a victim of a shooting call at Family Dollar, located at 4825 Highland Ave. Officers located a 55 year old victim and learned that Johnny Jones, a 34 year old Beaumont man, attempted to rob the victim after he exited Family Dollar and was at his vehicle.

Jones put a gun in the victim’s ribs. The victim resisted and fought Jones for the handgun. During the struggle, the handgun discharged but didn’t strike the victim or Jones.

They fell to the ground and Jones kicked the victim in the face before fleeing east bound behind the store.

Officers located the handgun on the ground near the front of the store and set up a perimeter.

A responding K-9 unit completed a successful track. The K-9 located Jones hiding behind a fence nearby. Jones was taken to the hospital for medical clearance then transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was booked in for Aggravated Robbery