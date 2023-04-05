Teen inmate indicted for assault of 2 correctional officers at Jefferson County jail

One of the officers was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital in critical condition after the May 4 assault.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenage inmate has been formally indicted on felony charges after assaulting two correctional officers in the Jefferson County Jail earlier this month.

Alijah Ray Gill, 17, of Houston, was indicted on Thursday, May 17, 2023, by a Jefferson County grand jury on two third-degree felony charges of assaulting a public servant.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on May 4, 2023.)

On Monday, May 1, 2023 around 5:30 p.m., two Jefferson County Sheriff's Office correctional officers were assaulted in the correctional facility by Gill, according to the sheriff's office.

One correctional officer was treated and released.

The other corrections officer suffered a serious medical emergency and was transported to a hospital in Houston and remains in critical condition.

Gill, did not sustain any injuries.

Gill was originally in jail on charges of felony theft. He was given probation on earlier that day for the felony theft charge and arrangements were being made for his release, according to the release.

Because Gill violated the terms of his probation, Judge John Stevens set his bond at $250,000 on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.