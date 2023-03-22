Seizure of 10K fentanyl-laced tablets could be largest ever in Hardin County

Four handguns, methamphetamine, marijuana, and promethazine syrup were also found during the search.

SILSBEE, Texas — Deputies, police and troopers have seized nearly 10,000 fentanyl-laced tablets while serving a search warrant last Friday at a house in Silsbee.

The seizure is said to be the largest ever in the county of fentanyl-laced tablets and deputies say they believe they were being distributed throughout Southeast Texas.

Hardin County deputies served the warrant along with Silsbee Police Officers and Texas state troopers on Friday, March 17, 2023, at a house in the 600 block of South 14th St. in Silsbee according to a news release.

Deputies arrested Travorris Omontre-De’Lano White, 20, Tyrese Jaquesz Harmon, 22, Theodore Lee Follie IV, 20 and Jorden Tyvone Edwards, 22, all of Silsbee, on multiple drug charges.

White is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a $2 million bond while Harmon and Follie are each being held on bonds of $1.5 million. All three are facing multiple felony charges.

Edwards has been released on a $5,000 bond on one class A misdemeanor charge.

When deputies and officers searched the house the found four semi-automatic handguns, nearly 10,000 pressed tablets, and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and promethazine syrup according to the release.

Deputies say the tablets, which are in different shapes, sizes and a "rainbow of colors," contained Ecstasy, laced with Fentanyl. They say the tablets are valued at about $5 - $15 each.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid which is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin the release said.

Investigators are working to identify more suspects and are working closely with Hardin County District Attorney Rebecca Walton on the large, ongoing case the release said.

Here's a breakdown of all the charges...

Travorris Omontre-De’Lano White , 20, bonds total $2,010,000 Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 4 but less than 200 grams, $500,000 F/1 (Meth) Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 200 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Fentanyl) Manufacture Controlled Substance PG 2, more than 4 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Ecstasy) Possession Controlled Substance PG 2A, less than two ounces, $5,000 (Synthetic Marihuana) Class B Misd. Possession of Marihuana less than two ounces, $5,000 Class B Misd.

, 20, bonds total $2,010,000 Tyrese Jaquesz Harmon , 22, bonds total $1,505,000 Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 200 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Fentanyl) Manufacture Controlled Substance PG 2, more than 4 but less than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Ecstasy) Possession of Marihuana less than two ounces, $5,000 Class B Misdemeanor

, 22, bonds total $1,505,000 Theodore Lee Follie IV , 20, bonds total $1,515,000 Manufacture Controlled Substance PG1, more than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Fentanyl) Manufacture Controlled Substance PG 2, more than 400 grams, $750,000 F/1 (Ecstasy) Tamper with Evidence, $15,000 F/3

, 20, bonds total $1,515,000 Jorden Tyvone Edwards , 22, released on a $5,000 bond Possession of Dangerous Drug, Class A Misdemeanor

, 22, released on a $5,000 bond

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

