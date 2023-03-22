Police: Burglar caught inside Beaumont church early Wednesday

While searching the building police say officers caught the suspect in the act of burglarizing the building.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a church burglary after they say they caught a 22-year-old man inside a Beaumont church.

Jesse Scott, 22, of Beaumont, was arrested by Beaumont Police officers early Wednesday morning and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a burglary of a building charge according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Police were notified that a burglar alarm was going off at the Holy Bible Faith Center in the 1100 block of Avenue A in Beaumont’s south end just after midnight Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the church a short time later they surrounded the building according to the release.

After officers found a place where someone may have entered the building they went inside and began to search the building.

While searching the building police say officers caught Scott in the act of burglarizing the building and arrested him the release said.

Detectives interviewed him at the police station before he was taken to the jail.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

