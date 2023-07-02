Deputies cleared in February shootout along U.S. Hwy 90 that ended in death of motorcyclist

The DA did not send the case to a Jefferson County grand jury after speaking with Texas Rangers about their findings.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Jefferson County deputies are back on the job and have been cleared in a fatal early-morning shootout with a motorcyclist along U.S. Highway 90 in early February.

The case has been closed by the Jefferson County District Attorney's office because there is no evidence that either deputy caused the death of Brandon Wilder, 33, of Indiana, according district attorney Keith Giblin.

Giblin did not send the case to a Jefferson County grand jury after speaking with Texas Rangers about their findings he told 12News on Wednesday.

Wilder was believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with the deputies in China after a brief chase along U.S. Highway 90 according to file stories.

The two deputies, who have not been identified by officials, were back on the job last week according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, a deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont, when they had to pull over to avoid being hit by a motorcycle going westbound in the eastbound traffic lanes, according to Holmes at the time.

The deputy began to chase the motorcyclist and was quickly joined by a deputy in another patrol unit before the motorcycle pulled over along U.S. Highway 90 at East Railroad St., in China she said at the time.

Wilder immediately got off of the bike and began firing a handgun at the two deputies, who did fire back, according to Holmes.

After he fell to the ground deputies gave him CPR until firefighters and medics from Emergency Services District Number Three arrived.

Wilder died at the scene from what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound Holmes told 12News at the time.

Wilder had an outstanding felony warrant in Texas, according to Holmes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office worked with the Texas Rangers on the investigation.

Neither deputy was injured in the shooting which left a bullet hole in the deputies' patrol unit.

Deputies did find the man's handgun at the scene according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

