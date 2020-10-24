Vidor exempts church bells from noise ordinance after complaint filed against church in Groves

Vidor's city council took steps to ensure church bells will be allowed to ring without fear of a noise complaint.

VIDOR, Texas — The city of Vidor approved a change to a city ordinance.

Vidor's city council took steps to ensure church bells will be allowed to ring without fear of a noise complaint after a neighbor filed a complaint against the First United Methodist Church in Groves about their bells.

The decision gives churches the ability to be able to freely ring their bells without having to worry about noise complaints since the change makes churches exempt from the noise ordinance already in place.

Vidor officials said the sounding of church bells within city limits cannot be rules as a nuisance, hoping to avoid the same issue faced by the City of Groves.

The complaint filed against First United Methodist Church in Groves was later dismissed.

