Daily pealing of Groves church bells draws noise complaint from neighbor

BEAUMONT, Texas — For more then 50 years the sound of the bells from First United Methodist Church Groves have floated across this small Southeast Texas town.

The bells, now a digital recording run by computer, sound dutifully every three hours daily starting at 9 a.m.

To many in Groves the sound of the bells are just another part of life but to one neighbor of the church they are a nuisance.

The neighbor has previously complained about the bells and church officials twice lowered the volume of the pealing that happens seven days a week at 9 a.m., Noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the, so far unidentified, neighbor went to the Groves Police Department and officially swore out a noise complaint.

Church officials say they've never received such a complaint from the community.

Doye Tomplait, a FUMC Groves representative, who has been a member of the church for more than 40 years, took to Facebook with the help of his daughter to get the word out.

Kim Tomplait Coker posted her dad's message late Wednesday night and by Thursday evening it had been shared more than 500 times.

The church has hired a lawyer to represent them at a hearing at Groves Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. on October 27, 2020 according to Tomplait.

In the post Tomplait notes that in Nederland and Port Arthur church bells are specifically exempted from those city's noise ordinances.

"The noise ordinance in Groves is probably 40 years old and it’s never been updated. That particular portion has never been dealt with so it’s an oversight and maybe it should’ve been done years ago but I’m sure it’ll be done in the future," Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa told 12News on Thursday.

The Groves prosecuting attorney will take a look at the complaint and if he feels there's a violation will prosecute and if not will not accept it according to Sosa.

"I ask that you please pass this information to your friends and family, and to contact your city officials about your feelings on silencing church bells in Groves," Tomplait said in the post.