Jasper police searching for man who allegedly stole keys that unlock jewelry cases at Walmart

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Jasper Police at 409-383-6178.

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole keys used in the jewelry department at Walmart.

Police said the suspect took the keys that unlock jewelry cases at a Walmart in Jasper, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Jasper police officers believe the suspect got away in a light-colored GMC or Chevrolet suburban with what appeared to officers as a dent in driver’s side door.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Foster at 409-383-6178 or gfoster@jaspertx.org.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Full release from Jasper Police Department Facebook...

Do you know this individual?  He went into Walmart in Jasper, Texas and decided he needed some new keys.  Only problem is he did not have one made, he took the keys that unlocks the jewelry cases.  It appears he is driving a light colored GMC or Chevrolet Suburban with what looks like a dent in drivers side door.  If you know this individual please contact Lt. Foster at 409-383-6178 or gfoster@jaspertx.org 

Credit: Jasper Police
Credit: Jasper Police

