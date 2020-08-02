NEDERLAND, Texas — The Southeast Texas community flooded the storage area designated for prom dress donations to juniors and seniors in foster care.

Every year, Child Protective Services puts on an event called the "Prom Project." They make sure teens in foster care have everything they need for prom. On top of picking out a dress, the teenage girls get to have their hair and make up done, and pick out shoes and jewelry. After, they have their own prom at the Courtyard in Groves.

Shari Pulliam with CPS has been collecting dresses for the girls for 15 years. She was up to about 3,000 dresses, until Imelda hit and wiped out more than half of them.

CPS and the Junior League of Beaumont teamed up for a prom dress donation drive at the AA Storage facility in Nederland.

The donation took place at 3310 Hwy 69 N Access Road in Nederland from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Friday.

By the end of the day, 2,000 dresses were donated by men, women and children of all ages. Pulliam says it's enough to replace what was lost, and make sure every girl gets to pick out the dress of their dreams.

"Now we have all these gorgeous brand new stylish dresses to choose from, so the girls that have been coming for years, they'll have a lot of brand new dresses that they've never seen before, and that makes me so happy," Pulliam said.

Pulliam was overwhelmed with gratitude. Dresses came in all lengths and sizes for girls in need. Many of them being brand new. Purses, shoes, jewelry and new make-up were all donated today.

David Odom is a father of four from Nederland. Over the years, his girls went to twelve different proms. He and his wife know just how special prom can be, and were happy to help by donating his daughters' dresses.

"We know how expensive the prom dresses can be, and we just hope that this can brighten some other young lady's dreams," Odom said.

Companies like Valero and 5 Point Credit Union also stepped up to help. They donated hundreds of dresses.

"For these girls to be able to have a moment that that they feel beautiful and wonderful, it makes us really really proud to help," Melissa Kenny with 5 point credit union said.

AA storage says people can donate at any time during operational hours until Feb. 27. The facility is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Prom-bound girls in foster care will be able to pick out a dress for their annual Prom Project on Feb. 29.

