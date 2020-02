BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly cruised into the Regional Playoffs with a 5-2 win over San Antonio Incarnate Word Thursday night.



The Lady Dawgs built a 4-0 lead before Baylor commit Julia Phelan delivered the knockout blow in the second half.

The victory sets up a Regional matchup against the winner of San Antonio Antonian College Prep and Tomball Concordia Lutheran.

