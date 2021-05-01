New Port Arthur eatery opening its doors on Monday, holding drawing to give away free food for a year

'Walk-On's' will hold its grand opening on Monday, Jan. 11.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur community will seen welcome a new eatery, with its door opening Monday.

"Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux" will hold its grand opening on Monday, Jan. 11 at 2729 Jimmy Johnson.

According to a news release, 200 team members have been hired.

"Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team," the release said.

The chain has more than a dozen locations in Texas, and the Port Arthur eatery will be its 46th nationwide.

Guests will be able to enter a drawing for a chance to win free food for a year. The location will accept entries during its first month, and will announce a winner the week of Feb. 8.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Jan. 11. The first 20 customers will get a mini football autographed by the Saints' Drew Brees.

"At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life," the release continued. "The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding."

From a Walk-On's news release:

Port Arthur’s new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsportarthur.

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.