'Museum Madness Weekend' promises fun-filled activities for Southeast Texas families

BEAUMONT, Texas — Support Southeast Texas museums during this year’s inaugural "Museum Madness Weekend” on Oct. 22- 24, 2021.

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont Children’s Museum, John Jay French Museum, Edison Museum, Dishman Art Museum, McFaddin-Ward House Museum, Museum of the Gulf Coast, Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum and Texas Energy Museum are each hosting events for a fun-filled weekend in Jefferson County.

“All of the museums are working on initiatives and events for our community to enjoy and we just wanted to plan a weekend where it could be non-stop “museum madness," said Amanda Yarbrough, Beaumont Children’s Museum executive director.

Friday, Oct. 22:

“Spindletop Spookfest and Movie Night” at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum

“A Walk with the Stars” at the Museum of the Gulf Coast

Saturday, Oct. 23:

"Ghost Phone Photographic Exhibit” at the Edison Museum

“National Chemistry Day” with the T.A.M.U Chemistry Road Show at the Beaumont Children’s Museum

“Dino Day” at the Texas Energy Museum

“Family Arts Day: Eat a Bug” at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas

Sunday, Oct. 24:

“Picnic on the Lawn” at the McFaddin-Ward House Museum

“Pumpkin Walk” at the John Jay French Museum

“A Walk with the Stars” guided tours at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

“Julie Speed: East of the Sun and West of the Moon” at the Dishman Art Museum

“Open Mic Night” at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum

The Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau's goal for this event is to work with local museums and attractions to spread the word of everything they have to offer.

"We think that this is going to be a fantastic weekend that can drive in out of town visitors as well as give residents a packed weekend of things to do,” said Christina Lokey, Beaumont C.V.B. marketing director.