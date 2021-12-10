Orange County rival to meet in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

First place will be on the line when Vidor visits LCM Friday

ORANGE, Texas — We are headed back to Battlin' Bear Stadium for the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week, as undefeated Vidor travels to Little Cypress-Mauriceville with first place on the line.

The Pirates (5-0, 1-0) are off to their best start since 1964. That season Vidor advanced to the State Semifinals with San Marcos advancing on penetrations after the teams played to a tie.

Meanwhile Eric Peevey has the Battlin' Bears (5-1) off to their most successful start since 2010 in his first season leading LCM.

The 409Sports team will be live in Battlin' Bear Stadium Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

10-4A-DI

Vidor (5-0, 1-0) at

Little Cypress-Mauriceville (5-1, 1-0)

Series: LCM leads 15-12

Last Meeting: 2020, Vidor 32-7

First Meeting: 1982, Vidor 21-13

Last LCM Win: 2013, 17-13

Streak: Vidor 2-straight Wins

SEASON RESULTS

Vidor Pirates (5-0, 1-0)

vs Silsbee, W 51-48

vs Bellaire Episcopal, W 24-7

at Brazosport, W 39-29

vs Jasper, W 8-7

*at Splendora, W 30-20

(*) District

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (5-1, 1-0)

at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6

at West Orange-Stark, L 39-29

at Katy Jordan, W 32-0

vs Houston Kinkaid, W 49-20

vs Jasper, W 13-0

*at Huffman Hargrave, W 39-31

(*) District