x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Game Of The Week

Orange County rival to meet in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

First place will be on the line when Vidor visits LCM Friday

ORANGE, Texas — We are headed back to Battlin' Bear Stadium for the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week, as undefeated Vidor travels to Little Cypress-Mauriceville with first place on the line.

The Pirates (5-0, 1-0) are off to their best start since 1964. That season Vidor advanced to the State Semifinals with San Marcos advancing on penetrations after the teams played to a tie.

Meanwhile Eric Peevey has the Battlin' Bears (5-1) off to their most successful start since 2010 in his first season leading LCM.

The 409Sports team will be live in Battlin' Bear Stadium Friday at 5, 6 and 6:30 before the 409Sports Blitz gets started at 10:20. 

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week
10-4A-DI
Vidor (5-0, 1-0) at
Little Cypress-Mauriceville (5-1, 1-0)
Series: LCM leads 15-12
Last Meeting: 2020, Vidor 32-7
First Meeting: 1982, Vidor 21-13
Last LCM Win: 2013, 17-13
Streak: Vidor 2-straight Wins

SEASON RESULTS
Vidor Pirates (5-0, 1-0)
vs Silsbee, W 51-48
vs Bellaire Episcopal, W 24-7
at Brazosport, W 39-29
vs Jasper, W 8-7
*at Splendora, W 30-20
(*) District

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears (5-1, 1-0)
at Hamshire-Fannett, W 26-6
at West Orange-Stark, L 39-29
at Katy Jordan, W 32-0
vs Houston Kinkaid, W 49-20
vs Jasper, W 13-0
*at Huffman Hargrave, W 39-31
(*) District

HISTORY
1982: Vidor 21-13
1983: Vidor 12-10
1988: Vidor 10-7
1989: LCM 16-7
1990: LCM 19-7
1991: LCM 19-7
1992: LCM 7-5
1993: LCM 20-3
1994: LCM 28-3
1995: LCM 21-0
1996: LCM 16-7
1997: LCM 52-7
1998: LCM 28-7
1999: Vidor 28-23
2001: Vidor 31-0
2003: LCM 16-13
2004: LCM 34-31
2006: LCM 20-10
2007: Vidor 38-10
2008: Vidor 35-0
2009: Vidor 49-15
2010: LCM 28-21
2011: Vidor 36-14
2012: Vidor 63-42
2013: LCM 17-13
2018: Vidor 44-7
2020: Vidor 32-7

Related Articles

 