Gator Country owners 'outraged' at mutilation of gator left tailless, doubles state reward

The gator in the video was still alive, but totally missing his tail. Anyone with information could get up to $2,000 to help catch those who committed the crime

BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of Gator Country are helping Jasper County officials spread the word about a reward being offered for information that could help catch people who committed an 'unacceptable' crime by cutting the tail off of a living alligator.

(Editor's Note: The video showing the injured alligator may be hard for some to watch. 12News has chosen not to include it directly in this story.)

Gary and Shannon Saurage posted a video on Gator Country's Facebook page to show the park's followers a clip of the injured alligator. The gator could be seen laying beside a road with its tail totally missing.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction the person or people responsible for the illegal activity. Saurage said Gator Country will match the $1,000 reward, meaning anyone with that information could earn $2,000.

Saurage explained that he hunts and his family eats wild game all the time, but this is different.

"If you hunt it, kill it, no big deal. What you're going to see is unacceptable," Saurage said. "Watch this video. You're going to be outraged."

If you have any information, you are asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-(GAME)4263.