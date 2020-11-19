Beaumont mayor says too early for a decision about Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

The Beaumont Christmas Festival is the latest event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BEAUMONT, Texas — As officials in some other cities announce cancellations for 2021 Mardi Gras parades, organizers in Southeast Texas say the party will roll on.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames said it's simply too early to make that call.

Another event has been added to the list of COVID-19 cancellations. The Beaumont Christmas Festival will not be held this year due to the pandemic.

That leads to the question — what about Mardi Gras Southeast Texas?

"We are just looking at it on a case by case as we get closer. So I wouldn't say we are any different but I wouldn't say that we are not canceling. We don't know about Mardi Gras yet," Ames said.

The mayor's message is a bit different than the message coming from the president of Mardi Gras Southeast Texas.

For the group, it's full steam ahead.

"We worked together very well for the last six months trying to develop the safest precautionary plan that we could develop in order to make the event where people felt comfortable being there," Mardi Gras Southeast Texas president Laura Childress told 12News on Tuesday.

The downtown Beaumont celebration is set for February 11-14, 2021, according to the group's website.

She said the event will go ahead if it is 'in the safety and best interest of everyone' and the group will comply with any orders put in place at that time.

"Anytime you're talking about health concerns or safety concerns that has to be your priority," Childress said.

So whose decision will it be to green light or give the go ahead for the 2021 season?

"It is our property. So we do have control, but we are not ready to pull the plug on it to cancel it,"

An order coming from Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick can trump a decision made by the mayor.

Judge Branick said it's something he doesn't plan to do.

"I have no doubt that the city will be watching [COVID-19 cases] very closely," Branick said.

Announcement are set to be made this week on who will headline the Mardi Gras Southeast Texas concerts.