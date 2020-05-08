x
Drive-in movies coming to Walmart parking lots in Vidor, West Orange in September

Required tickets are FREE and you may bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.
Credit: Walmart Twitter

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two Orange County Walmarts will be hosting drive-in movies in their parking lots over four days in late September.

Walmart has decided to bring families together for a little summer fun amid the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-in movie tour.

The Walmart in Vidor will host movies on Friday and Saturday night, September 25 & 26.

The Walmart in West Orange will host movies on Saturday and Sunday night, September 29 & 30.

Visit the website after 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your spot. Tickets are FREE but are required.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

Specific movies aren't listed yet for the Orange County locations but here's a list of the possible titles...

  • Wonder Woman | PG-13 | 2h 21min | 2017
  • Spy Kids | PG | 1h 28min | 2001
  • Space Jam | PG | 1h 28min | 1996
  • Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse | PG | 1h 57min | 2018
  • Ghostbusters | PG | 1h 45min | 1984
  • The Wizard of Oz | PG | 1h 42min | 1939
  • Black Panther | PG-13 | 2h 14min | 2018
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | PG | 1h 55min | 1982
  • Friday Night Lights | PG-13 | 1h 58min | 2004

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

The drive-in tour will start in August and will run through October. 

Here's some of the requirements according to the company's website...

  • One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle. 
  • You may bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.
  • An FM radio is required for audio. (A car radio works just fine).
  • This is a family event–no alcohol please.
  • A mask is required when outside of your vehicle.
  • For everyone's safety, please stay in your car.

For more information, click here.

