Drive-in movies coming to Walmart parking lots in Vidor, West Orange in September

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two Orange County Walmarts will be hosting drive-in movies in their parking lots over four days in late September.

Walmart has decided to bring families together for a little summer fun amid the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-in movie tour.

The Walmart in Vidor will host movies on Friday and Saturday night, September 25 & 26.

The Walmart in West Orange will host movies on Saturday and Sunday night, September 29 & 30.

Visit the website after 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your spot. Tickets are FREE but are required.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

Specific movies aren't listed yet for the Orange County locations but here's a list of the possible titles...

Wonder Woman | PG-13 | 2h 21min | 2017

Spy Kids | PG | 1h 28min | 2001

Space Jam | PG | 1h 28min | 1996

Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse | PG | 1h 57min | 2018

Ghostbusters | PG | 1h 45min | 1984

The Wizard of Oz | PG | 1h 42min | 1939

Black Panther | PG-13 | 2h 14min | 2018

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | PG | 1h 55min | 1982

Friday Night Lights | PG-13 | 1h 58min | 2004

"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."

The drive-in tour will start in August and will run through October.

Here's some of the requirements according to the company's website...

One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

You may bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.

An FM radio is required for audio. (A car radio works just fine).

This is a family event–no alcohol please.

A mask is required when outside of your vehicle.

For everyone's safety, please stay in your car.

