Drive-in movies coming to Walmart parking lots in Vidor, West Orange in September

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two Orange County Walmarts will be hosting drive-in movies in their parking lots over four days in late September.
Walmart has decided to bring families together for a little summer fun amid the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-in movie tour.
The Walmart in Vidor will host movies on Friday and Saturday night, September 25 & 26.
The Walmart in West Orange will host movies on Saturday and Sunday night, September 29 & 30.
Visit the website after 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve your spot. Tickets are FREE but are required.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.
Specific movies aren't listed yet for the Orange County locations but here's a list of the possible titles...
- Wonder Woman | PG-13 | 2h 21min | 2017
- Spy Kids | PG | 1h 28min | 2001
- Space Jam | PG | 1h 28min | 1996
- Spider-ManTM: Into The Spider-Verse | PG | 1h 57min | 2018
- Ghostbusters | PG | 1h 45min | 1984
- The Wizard of Oz | PG | 1h 42min | 1939
- Black Panther | PG-13 | 2h 14min | 2018
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial | PG | 1h 55min | 1982
- Friday Night Lights | PG-13 | 1h 58min | 2004
"Beginning in August, Walmart will roll out this red carpet experience in towns across the country for a combined 320 showings," the company wrote on its website. "This family-friendly night will include hit movies, special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities and concessions delivered right to customer vehicles."
The drive-in tour will start in August and will run through October.
Here's some of the requirements according to the company's website...
- One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.
- You may bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.
- An FM radio is required for audio. (A car radio works just fine).
- This is a family event–no alcohol please.
- A mask is required when outside of your vehicle.
- For everyone's safety, please stay in your car.
For more information, click here.