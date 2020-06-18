BEAUMONT, Texas — Two movie theatres in Beaumont are opening their doors to the public after more than two months of temporary closures.

Cinemark Theatre and Regal Star Hollywood Theatre have announced they will begin showing movies again on July 10.

Similar to most public places, these family-oriented establishments will have safety measures in place as the coronavirus is still prevalent in Southeast Texas.

Both theatres, have an extensive list of precautionary measures that will be in place as audiences make their way back to the big screens.

Viewers can expect seat wipe dispensers and plexiglass in places such as concession stand registers, interior box offices and usher podiums at Cinemark.

Cinemark is encouraging all guests to wear masks, while Regal Hollywood is requiring all guests to wear masks.

Both establishments will require their employees to have daily temperature checks, and to wear PPE before interacting with customers.

Popcorn and refills will not be allowed at either location. Additionally, there will be a reduced number of seating for all viewers. Seating will be cleaned before all movies and hand sanitizers dispensers will be available in every theater.

Contactless payments are strongly encouraged. With Hollywood Theatres, guests now have the option to pay for concession items straight from the Regal app.

Cinemark suggests methods, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and any credit card with the contactless pay logo. Cash payments will not be accepted for snacks, according to their website.

Their safety precautions are in place to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 for movie-goers. There is more information on their websites regarding what you can expect prior to showing up for a movie.

More| Cinemark Theatre's Coronavirus Response

MORE| Hollyword Theatre's Coronavirus Response

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Reopening Texas: Southeast Texas mayors, judge speaking out on enforcing mask usage

Restaurants across SE Texas wrestle with decision to close or stay open as COVID-19 cases increase

For sixth consecutive day, COVID-19 hospitalizations set record in Texas

Car strikes 6-year-old boy while backing out of driveway