Orange County restaurant feeding linemen working to restore power to Southeast Texas, Louisiana

Bluebird Fish Camp is making close to 100 meals each day for the linemen

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's going to be a long road to recovery for those in the path of Hurricane Laura after tens of thousands of people were left without power.

An Orange County restaurant is now opening its doors to support the crews that are helping Southeast Texas on the road to recovery.

Bluebird Fish Camp has stepped up to feed lineman working to restore power in Orange County. Restaurant owner Oscar LeBlanc gladly welcomed them.

In exchange, the utility company turned on the power at the restaurant.

LeBlanc and his staff have been making about 100 meals a day for workers as they travel across the county and parts of Louisiana to restore power.

He says it's the right thing to do.

"They can't do all this working on an empty stomach eating sausages, or Ramen noodles, nothing like that," LeBlanc said. "So I said, well I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get this things going and help everybody in Orange."