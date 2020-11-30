Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10; Eastbound lanes shut down east of Winnie

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 73 in Chambers County. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

WINNIE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 10 at the Jefferson County/Chambers County line.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening according to a news release from the Texas DPS.

All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 73 in Chambers County the release said.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route and to expect delays.

Troopers are on the scene at this time, but details are limited. A justice of the peace pronounced the pedestrian dead. It's unclear if the victim was actually on the interstate.

Full release from Texas DPS Troopers

