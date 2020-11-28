The driver wrecked on I-10 in Beaumont then took the nearest exit headed toward downtown.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas officials are investigating after finding a woman's body in the trunk of a car that was involved in a Saturday morning car chase that ended in downtown Beaumont.

Saturday morning car chase ends in downtown Beaumont, Houston woman's body found in trunk of crashed car

A car chase started in Chambers County early Saturday morning, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

The call was reported to police as a wreck less driver. The driver wrecked the car on I-10 in Beaumont, Collins said. The driver then took the nearest exit, which was a downtown exit.

At this point, the vehicle was on three wheels, according to Collins.

The driver wrecked the car again and ended up in the parking lot of the Treasure House of St Mark's on North Street in downtown Beaumont.

Officers later caught up with the driver in the store parking lot.

A Houston woman's body was found in the trunk of the car, according to Collins. Her name has not been released yet.

The driver of the car is a man, officials said. He was taken the the hospital for injuries sustained from the two wrecks. His name has not been released yet.

The vehicle is being taken to a crime lab to be processed, Collins said.



Beaumont Police officers and the Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Pubic Safety were on the scene.



Justice of the Peace Ben Collins has ordered an autopsy. Collins is also calling the incident a homicide.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.