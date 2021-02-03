Mail carrier in Newton County pushed into oncoming 18-wheeler after being rear-ended

The mail carrier slowed down to make a turn and was rear-ended by a sedan, pushing their Jeep into westbound traffic and into the path of the 18-wheeler.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The accident happened around noon Monday, March 1 on TX 63 in Newton County just west of the Texas-Louisiana state line, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Texas DPS state troopers said a mail carrier driving a 2016 Jeep was going eastbound on TX 63 with a 2016 Mazda sedan behind them. A Peterbuilt semi-tractor trailer towing a crane lift was going westbound on TX 63.

The mail carrier driving the Jeep slowed down to make a turn and was rear-ended by the Mazda sedan, pushing the Jeep into westbound traffic and into the path of the 18-wheeler, Davis said.

The second crash pushed the Jeep into the ditch and the 18-wheeler jackknifed in the middle of the road.

The driver of the Jeep, Shawna Kay, 48, of Burkeville, was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, Davis said. The drivers of the Mazda sedan and the 18-wheeler were not hurt.

All eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of TX 63 were closed after the crash, but reopened around 4:40 p.m.