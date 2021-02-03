Port Arthur Health Department adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout due to unused doses after winter storm

"If they want to get seen, they will be seen," Port Arthur Health Director Judith Smith said. "They just have to be a little bit patient."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Another health department in Southeast Texas made it easier for more people to be vaccinated.

The Port Arthur Health Department changed the way their COVID-19 vaccine hub operates after falling behind because of the winter storm.

The vaccine hub at the Bob Bowers Civic Center started this week with thousands of doses still needing to be used, prompting them to turn to a new strategy.

"If they want to get seen, they will be seen," Port Arthur Health Director Judith Smith said. "They just have to be a little bit patient."

Smith called the increased number of people waiting at the Bob Bowers Civic Center a promising sign after the city changed its vaccine distribution plans, allowing anyone who registers and selects the city's hub to be vaccinated.

"Some of the individuals who have registered are not in the higher age group or not in a specific group," Smith said. "But because they've registered, they're still able to be seen."

Some people like Keriana Rogers did not think she would qualify. She said she feels a sense of relief knowing she has been vaccinated.

"I didn't even know I was approved until today," she said. "My mom called me and told me to come.

"I live with my grandmother, so I didn't wanna get her sick, and also I'm going to school in August, I'm going to college, so yeah, I just wanted to get it."

Port Arthur started this week with nearly 1,400 unused COVID-19 vaccines, the most of any health department in Southeast Texas. The city is following the lead of Hardin County, where leaders started allowing anyone who was ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to get the shot.

Anyone who is registered on the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center's COVID-19 vaccination website does not need to wait for an email stating they are eligble.

After registering, just choose the Port Arthur or Lumberton options, and appointments should be available online.

"The way that we have opened it up to those who have registered, and not having to rely on someone calling them or sending them a email, people are coming," Smith said. "Because the way that we have opened it up now, we will very much catch up."

The Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement that Texas is still in Phase 1B, so providers should be focusing on vaccinating people in either 1A or 1B priority groups.

In Texas, local authorities have the ability to make adjustments to the state's distribution plan.