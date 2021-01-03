Woman shot at EconoLodge Motel in Port Arthur Sunday afternoon

Port Arthur Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest at EconoLodge on Highway 73 Sunday afternoon.

A 911 caller told Port Arthur Police dispatch about 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, that a woman had been shot at the EconoLodge, located in the 4500 block of Highway 73, Port Arthur Police Detective Mike Hebert said in a news release.

Officers went to the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition as of 3 p.m. Monday, March 1.

While Port Arthur Police was investigating the incident, a hospital told Port Arthur Police that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at their facility, Hebert said. The man's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Port Arthur Police detectives learned during the investigation that this man was also shot at the EconoLodge in Port Arthur.

"A suspect has been identified in this incident," Hebert said. "Due to the fluid nature of this investigation, no further information will be released at this time."