Man dies in ATV accident Christmas evening

Texas DPS said the driver of a 2020 H'Sun Tactic 750 ATV was going at an unsafe speed near Jasper, tried to turn right and rolled, throwing him from the ATV.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A man died after his ATV rolled over near Jasper the evening of Christmas.

Texas DPS State Troopers responded to the scene of an ATV accident at the intersection of Chris Street and Parker Street in Jasper County at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Texas DPS crash report stated that the driver of a 2020 H'Sun Tactic 750 ATV was going at an unsafe speed on Chris Street, tried to turn right on Parker Street and rolled the ATV.

The driver was thrown from the ATV and taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital and then to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston, but he later died. He was the only person riding the ATV and he was not wearing a helmet, according to the DPS crash report.

Texas DPS identified the driver as Sedric Spikes, 40, of Jasper.

Dr. Choi at Hermann Memorial Hospital pronounced him dead just after 1 p.m. Dec. 27.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device