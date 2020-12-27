Silsbee man left without place to live after Sunday morning house fire

Scott said the hardest part is losing all his pictures of his mother, her Bibles and his grandmother's piano.

SILSBEE, Texas — A 54-year-old Silsbee man is without a home on Sunday after a fire destroyed his house.

The home, located in the 500 block of Bonner Street, was totally destroyed by the blaze.

Ronald Scott has lived in the house for six years.

"I'm homeless now," Scott said Sunday afternoon.

"This home was a homestead. It was about my my Uncle Junior Scott. He used it as a homestead. From his heart he bought this home for his family, that way no family member will be homeless," Scott said.

A Silsbee man loses everything in a house fire days after Christmas. He says he is angry, in shock and heartbroken. Among the things destroyed: pictures of his mother who died years ago and his grandmother’s piano. This home had been in his family for 75+ years @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/5508XQCSqs — Kelsey Johnson (@KelseyJohnsonTV) December 27, 2020

Scott told 12News he was not home at the time of the fire, but his uncle was inside.

His uncle had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"I'm feeling anger, loss, frustration, helplessness. There is nothing I can do," Scott said.

The fire department is helping Scott get in touch with the Red Cross.

Investigators haven't said what may have caused the fire. Scott said he believes the cause is from his microwave and heater being plugged in at the same time.

"By the grace of God, I think I am going to be alright," Scott said.