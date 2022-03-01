Two people cut out of pickup cab, taken to hospital after wreck with 18-wheeler on MLK in Port Arthur

One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter, and the other was taken by ambulance

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two people have been taken to area hospitals after a Tuesday morning crash between a pickup and 18-wheeler in Port Arthur according to officials.

It happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Hwy. 82 south of Gulfgate Bridge around 9:30. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter, and the other was taken by ambulance. Both people had to be cut out of the cab of the pickup truck.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Port Arthur Police Department and Port Arthur Fire Department crews are at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Two cut out of pickup cab, rushed to hospital after Port Arthur crash 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3