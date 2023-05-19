TEXAS, USA — Southeast Texas Coaches Association Athletes of the Year 2022 - 2023
- Brent Thompson Memorial Scholarship
- Abigail Manous (Lumberton)
- Student Athletic Trainer -
- Erica Williamson (Silsbee)
- Boys Cross Country
- Patrick Flowers (Liberty)
- Girls Cross Country
- Jetzibe Trevino (Huffman-Hargrave)
- Football
- Dre'lon Miller (Silsbee
- Volleyball
- Demi Carter (Bridge City)
- Boys Basketball
- Bryce Smith (Barbers Hill)
- Girls Basketball
- Kendall Sneed (Hardin-Jefferson)
- Boys Powerlifting
- Mark Vickery (Silsbee)
- Girls Powerlifting
- April Sinopoli (East Chambers)
- Boys Golf
- Grant Doggett (Barbers Hill)
- Girls Golf
- Tatum Bean (Port Neches-Groves)
- Trinity Smith (East Chambers)
- Boys Tennis
- Aaron Colletti (Legacy Christian Academy)
- Girls Tennis
- Elise Griffin (Legacy Christian Academy)
- Boys Track
- Raydrian Baltrip (Silsbee)
- Girls Track
- Karynton Dawson (Hardin-Jefferson)
- Mallory Frederick (East Chambers)
- Boys Soccer
- Cristobal Lopez (East Chambers)
- Girls Soccer
- Cadence Sanders (Barbers Hill)
- Baseball
- Jason Bodin (Orangefield)
- Softball
- Hailey Nutter (Barbers Hill)
