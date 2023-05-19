x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Southeast Texas Coaches Association Athletes of the Year 2022 - 2023

The SETCA will present awards on June 16, at the All-Star Classic football game.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — Southeast Texas Coaches Association Athletes of the Year 2022 - 2023

  • Brent Thompson Memorial Scholarship 
    • Abigail Manous (Lumberton) 
  • Student Athletic Trainer -
    • Erica Williamson (Silsbee) 
  • Boys Cross Country
    • Patrick Flowers (Liberty) 
  • Girls Cross Country
    • Jetzibe Trevino (Huffman-Hargrave) 
  • Football
    • Dre'lon Miller (Silsbee
  • Volleyball
    • Demi Carter (Bridge City)
  • Boys Basketball
    • Bryce Smith (Barbers Hill) 
  • Girls Basketball
    • Kendall Sneed (Hardin-Jefferson) 
  • Boys Powerlifting
    • Mark Vickery (Silsbee) 
  • Girls Powerlifting
    • April Sinopoli (East Chambers) 
  • Boys Golf
    • Grant Doggett (Barbers Hill) 
  • Girls Golf 
    • Tatum Bean (Port Neches-Groves)
    • Trinity Smith (East Chambers) 
  • Boys Tennis 
    • Aaron Colletti (Legacy Christian Academy) 
  • Girls Tennis
    • Elise Griffin (Legacy Christian Academy) 
  • Boys Track
    • Raydrian Baltrip (Silsbee) 
  • Girls Track
    • Karynton Dawson (Hardin-Jefferson) 
    • Mallory Frederick (East Chambers) 
  • Boys Soccer
    • Cristobal Lopez (East Chambers) 
  • Girls Soccer
    • Cadence Sanders (Barbers Hill) 
  • Baseball
    • Jason Bodin (Orangefield) 
  • Softball
    • Hailey Nutter (Barbers Hill) 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com… 

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out