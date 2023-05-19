Motorcycle rally taking place to raise awareness for road safety, honor non-profit organization's founder

500 for Life is dedicated to saving the lives of motorcyclists and hopes the event will be informative for everyone that attends.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas non-profit organization is working to bring awareness to what they feel is a deadly problem on Texas roads and recognize the legacy of one of their own.

The second annual 500 for Life motorcycle rally is set to take place Saturday, May 20, 2023. The annual event is held to raise awareness about motorcycle safety.

Hundreds of riders will gather at Cowboy Harley Davidson in Beaumont and drive to Columbanus Motor Sports in Orange.

"All clubs, bikes, trikes and three-wheelers [are] invited to join your brothers and sisters to help make drivers aware of motorcyclists on the road and reduce the number of deaths," event organizers said in a release.

JW Dalton is the current president of 500 for Life. He invites everyone, even those who do not own or ride motorcycles, to attend.

"So if you are not doing anything, come on out," Dalton said. "Come on out and see what it's all about. Even if you are a brand new motorcyclist, come on out."

500 for Life is dedicated to saving the lives of motorcyclists and hopes the event will be informative for everyone that attends. Organizers are hoping to remind drivers about the importance of road safety because one wrong turn can cost a rider their life.

"It's our Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month," Dalton said. "We want to make sure we get the word out that it's all year long. Not just during the month of May."

Not only will the event bring awareness to motorcycle safety, it will also honor the life and legacy of the starter of the organization, Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr.

Jordan died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He started the non-profit organization in honor of his nephew, Corey Sennet.

Sennet died on December 30, 2021 when a driver turned in front of him and hit him while he was on his motorcycle, according to the organization's website.

"This was Van Jordan's legacy and we want to make sure it lives on," Dalton said.

Jordan began the organization in honor of his nephew and to raise awareness after hearing about other deadly crashes involving motorcycles. Robert Woodward, the vice president of 500 for Life, said they plan to continue Jordan's legacy.

"He said, 'I'm thinking about starting an organization for motorcycle safety, and I would like to call it 500 for Life,'" Woodward said. "He said, 'And will you help me?' I said, 'Brother, I will help you any way I can."

Jennifer McConnell, an administrator for Columbanus, said there will be plenty of entertainment at the finish line.

"We have some a food vendor set up, a DJ set up, all the great guest speakers," McConnell said. "And we are happy to have everyone out to show that Motorcycle safety is important."

All the money raised will go back to the foundation to raise awareness through education and legislation. Staging will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Cowboy Harley-Davidson, and Kick Stand Up will take place at 10:35 a.m.