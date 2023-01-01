Three-point shooting elevates Cardinals to conference opening win

The Cardinals are 7-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play on the season.

Ending 2023 and opening Southland Conference play on a high note, Lamar University’s women’s basketball team steamrolled McNeese 82-61 to start the conference season at 1-0. This marks the 11th straight win for LU over the Cowgirls.

The Cardinals connected on 12 three-pointers while making 44.4% from the field. Sabria Dean tallied a game-high 20 points knocking down eight-of-13. Akasha Davis scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Portia Adams tallied all 12 of her points in the first quarter.

While they gave up the first four points to McNeese, LU would answer with 14 unanswered as Adams kickstarted the run with three straight three-pointers. Adams finished the quarter with four threes as LU converted six-of-seven from downtown. In total, LU made 50.0% from the field.

Leading 23-11 after one, the Cardinals began the second quarter with a 16-7 run to lead 39-18. The second quarter saw LU make 58.8% from the field as Davis led with one l-third of LU’s 24 points. After being held to seven points in the first six minutes, McNeese came alive with a 12-8 run that put LU’s lead to 47-30 at the half.

LU increased their lead to 51-32 to begin the second half thanks to a pair of Davis layups. But an 8-2 run by McNeese saw them get to 53-40 with 5:30 to go in the third quarter. Any attempts for a comeback would be thwarted off by threes from Dean and Malay McQueen and the Cardinals stretched their lead out to 66-44 through three quarters.

Despite the fact that fourth quarter was the lone quarter that McNeese outscored the Cardinals, LU continued their stretch and saw themselves up 28 points on a few occasions. The Cardinals only made six field goals, but held the Cowgirls to just three in the quarter. This marked the second time this season LU scored 80 points or more in a game.