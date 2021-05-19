New turf project at Lamar moving along

Cardinal football team will play on new surface this fall

BEAUMONT, Texas — With a move to the WAC later this year changes are on the way across the Lamar University campus.

The turf project for football at Provost Umphrey Stadium is the most noticeable with crews tearing out the old surface this week.

Here's what you can expect from the new field this fall. The large LU logo will replace the Cardinal head at the 50-yard-line, with WAC logos placed at the 25-yard-lines.

You'll also notice the turf color is slightly different every five yards and the red end zones that faded dramatically in the Southeast Texas sun are also gone.