Big Red Travels to UIW, Postseason Hopes on the Line

BEAUMONT, Texas — When Lamar University steps on the field to face the Southland's other Cardinals in the 2021 regular-season series finale there will be a lot on the line. After LU dismantled the Southland leaders – New Orleans – last week in Beaumont both Big Red and UIW coming into the series looking to lock up a spot in the conference postseason tournament next week in Hammond, La.



For the Cardinals (the good guys) to advance to the postseason, they will need to take three of four from UIW, have Central Arkansas split against McNeese, and have Nicholls lose at least one of its games against Sam Houston. The good news for LU is after a tough trip to Abilene Christian, the Cardinals battled back to put themselves in a position to earn a playoff spot. The bad news is that LU closes the season on the road, while the two teams the Cards need to lose close the season at home.



The Cardinals (22-20/14-18 SLC) enter the final week of the season having won consecutive games and three of their last four, and are coming off one of their best pitching performances of the season, as a staff. The Cardinals surrendered a total of eight runs in the previous four games, the starters from games 1 and 2 both pitched complete games and the Cardinals got through 22.2 innings before going to their bullpen.



San Antonio's version of the Cardinals (20-25/16-20 SLC) enters the week ninth overall in the standings, but eighth in terms of a playoff spot due to Stephen F. Austin being ineligible for postseason play. Based on the point system the conference instituted for this year due to COVID, UIW currently has 48 points, just two points up on Lamar.



UIW comes into the final week of the regular season playing some of their best baseball. The Cardinals have won four straight and six of their last seven – despite having three non-conference contests canceled during that time.



The series between the two schools only dates back to the 2015 season with Big Red holding a slim 7-5 (.583) advantage, which includes a 3-3 record in San Antonio. LU has won six of the previous nine games but has dropped two straight.



The game times for the four-game series have changed due to the threat of rain in the San Antonio area. The doubleheader, which was originally scheduled to be played Friday, has been moved to Thursday and will begin at 2 p.m. The two teams will play solo games Friday and Saturday both beginning at 1 p.m. Those times are subject to change as the forecast changes. All four games will be played at Sullivan Field.