Lamar women drop opener at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lamar University's women's basketball team traveled to Albuquerque looking to open their 2021-22 season on a high note. Instead, they were plagued by two periods of cold shooting, which ultimately led to an opening game 71-54 loss against the University of New Mexico.



Three Cardinals would score double-figures with Sabria Dean leading the way with 14 points. Malay McQueen tallied 13 points while Akasha Davis scored 12 points. Anyssia Gibbs recorded a team-high 11 rebounds while she and Angel Hastings each dished out three assists. LU finished shooting 35 percent from the field and 48 percent from the free throw line.



LU managed to knock down five first quarter field goals (41.7%), yet, they were able to keep it close at 17-15 despite facing deficits of 8-3 and 15-8. Dean wound up putting up six points to spark the Cardinal offense.



In the second quarter, LU would struggle to hit from the field making just four field goals (28.6%). The Lobos broke out to a 27-20 lead only for LU to cut in as close as 31-27 with 2:24 to go in the quarter. UNM stretched its lead to 35-28 at halftime.



Things only got harder for LU in the third quarter as they were only able to put up nine points on just two-of-11 shooting from the field. Dean made three free throws while McQueen and Davis each tallied a field goal in the quarter. The Lobos put up 18 points to increase the margin to 53-37 in the period.



The Cardinals did cut the margin to as close as 12 points early in the quarter would finish shooting 46.5% in the in the final 10 minutes. Despite putting up 17 points, they could bring the game no closer as UNM went on a run that put the game out of reach.



LU will have their home opener Friday night at 7 p.m. as they host Howard Payne University.