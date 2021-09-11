Nearly 200 youth baseball teams are heading to Southeast Texas this weekend

Perfect Game Fall Super NIT will take over the area later this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're out and about this weekend, you might notice a little more traffic than normal. That's because another big youth baseball tournament is heading to Southeast Texas.

Nearly 200 teams will be in town for the Perfect Game Fall Super NIT.

It's the largest fall tournament to ever come to the area and the second largest tournament all-time hosted by the Southeast Texas Baseball Academy.

This weekend's field features ages six to thirteen with teams representing Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, California and Missouri.

Tournament Director Morgan Walker says tournament's like this a great for the local economy.

"This weekend you're probably going to run into kids from 6U to 13U and they'll be all over. And they are. It's going to be almost impossible to get a hotel. We're struggling to get hotels for our umpires, you know coming in. So the hotels will be full this week. The restaurants, y'all should be real excited."

While the tournament is centered in Beaumont's Ford Park, you can expect to players across the area.