Despite slow start, Alvin Brooks is focusing on the big picture at Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar's first season under Alvin brooks hasn't exactly been easy. The Cardinals enter this week with a (2-8) record and without a division one win.
As bad as that sounds, that really doesn't give the full picture. The Cardinals have been decimated by injuries all year long.
To make things worse, they've played an extremely tough non-conference schedule with seven of their ten games on the road against the likes of Georgia Tech, Texas Tech and Mississippi State.
Tuesday afternoon before the team hit the road once again for games at Texas State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Coach Brooks spoke about the process of rebuilding a program.
"Don't lose focus on what the values are. It's not about just winning one game. It's just trying to build a program to win over the course of time. So that's kind of where we are right now. You can easily get distracted and talk about all the things you're not. All the things you don't have. But I can't think like Joe Fan. You know I've been through rebuilding before. Houston, A&M, Tech, North Texas. I mean, I've been there. This ain't the first time so. And this one's personal cause it's home. I won't ever stop. Every day, all day until we get this thing back to where it needs to be. And we'll do that."
Lamar will host UL Monroe on Monday night after completing their latest road trip.